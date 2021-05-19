newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Don't Buy the Dip in Crypto

By Vidhi Choudhary
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 hour ago

Stocks dropped Wednesday on worries about higher inflation and as cryptocurrencies prices plunged.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about how to trade Tesla, the selloff in the cryptocurrency market and the selling in the overall market Wednesday.

Tesla: Buy Or Sell?

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought the dip in Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and added more than 47,000 shares in the electric-car maker in the last trading session, according to data released late Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported.

Shares of Tesla continued to slide Wednesday afternoon.

Cramer recalled that if investors buy Tesla "a couple of days before Memorial Day the record is incredible."

"It was a Larry Williams idea, but you gotta get there. We're not there yet for the trade to work, but we're not too far either. I think you need to find a reason to buy it [Tesla]. It's down a great deal. The problem is that cohort [tech stocks] is just a disaster story," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nEYu_0a4e52mN00

Crypto Selloff

Bitcoin prices slumped to a 3 1/2 month low Wednesday, while cryptocurrency peers such as Ethereum and Dogecoin traded heavily in the red. The moves followed a renewed crackdown on virtual-currencies markets in China and a broader pullback in risk markets in the U.S.

Cramer suggested that investors not buy the dip in cryptocurrencies amid a major selloff. He compared investing in crypto to a horse race and said investors must take profits at the right time and be disciplined about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjJbE_0a4e52mN00

Wednesday's Market

Cramer said he's watching the selloff in the markets today. "You get 10 to one negative to positive and you have to do some buying," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yexgo_0a4e52mN00

None of the stocks mentioned in this article are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
229
Followers
14K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Williams
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Investors#Stock Trading#Ark Investment Management#Tsla#Bloomberg News#Ethereum#Crypto Selloff Bitcoin#Dip#Selling#Cryptocurrencies Prices#Key Holdings#Investment#Cryptocurrency Peers#Risk Markets#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
StocksBarron's

Chip Stocks Are Falling. Why Investors Should Buy the Dip.

With a worldwide chip shortage hurting the supply of products ranging from home appliances to videogames, one analyst says now is the time to invest in semiconductor companies. Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely points to a six-week drop in chip stocks to make his case; the PHLX Semiconductor index, or...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: What? AT&T's Dividend? Sorry, My Call Just Got Dropped

Stocks quotes in this article: T, DISCA, AAPL, FB, GOOGL, CRM, WORK, NVDA, AMD, XLNX, MSFT. Nobody's talking about the dividend! Monday morning, in what many in the media are calling a transformational deal, AT&T (T) is spinning off its Time Warner media assets with Discovery (DISCA) to create an entertainment colossus, while getting $43 billion, while its shareholders will get 71% of the new companyCommentary about this merger dominated...
EconomyStreet.Com

TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 5/17/21

In Monday's episode of TheStreet Live, Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross talk AT&T (T) - Get Report, inflation, Nucor (NUE) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report and much more. Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS...
EconomyStreet.Com

Constellation Brands Shrugs Off Selling to Resume Its Uptrend

In his first Executive Decision segment of last Friday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Bill Newlands, president and CEO of Constellation Brands (STZ) , and Donae Burston, founder of La Fete du Rose,. La Fete du Rose is one of the first companies to receive support from...
Public HealthCNBC

Jim Cramer on the CDC defending its new mask guidelines

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky defended the agency’s decision to tell people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 they can go without a mask as state and local officials grapple with whether to follow suit. CNBC's Jim Cramer, Carl Quintanilla and David Faber discuss.
StocksStreet.Com

Elon Musk and Bitcoin, AT&T and Discovery - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, May 17:. 1. -- Stock Futures Fall After Wall Street's Rough Week. Stock futures traded lower Monday as Wall Street came off a rough week driven by concerns over what effect rising inflation would have on the U.S. recovery. Contracts linked...
StocksStreet.Com

Why Jim Cramer Is Watching Applied Materials

Jim Cramer wants investors to eye Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report when it reports earnings later this week. So, why is this a stock that he's watching closely?. He explains in the video above. Recap TheStreet Live: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching Monday.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Shares How He Picks Stocks Against a Broad Worldview

So what do you do if your worldview is that we are going to have a booming economy with ultimately tamer inflation, post the decline in unemployment benefits, which is October, and possibly a slower economy a year from now? Especially because I think the Fed will have to raise rates, end of the year or maybe next year. If inflation holds, you know, peaks, then Jay Powell isn’t going to do anything. He's going to prove a lot of people wrong.
BusinessStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Why Powell Is Right to Be Stubborn About Inflation

So let's say Jay Powell raises ratesIsn't that the goal of so many commentators, news makers, hedge fund and money managers? What happens? It's time to talk about cycles and what will occur if he decides that inflation isn't transitory and he gives up the good fight to keep rates low in order to put more people to workAfter all he knows we can get...
StocksBusiness Insider

Jim Cramer Says AT&T Will Have To Cut Its Dividend By 50%

Jim Cramer told AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) investors who want income to sell the stock Monday via Twitter. What Happened: AT&T and Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's entertainment and sports businesses to create a new global entertainment company.
BusinessStreet.Com

WarnerMedia Spinoff, Dividend Cut Is Chance to Sell AT&T, Jim Cramer Says

AT&T (T) - Get Report will spin-off and merge its WarnerMedia division with Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report. Under the combination, AT&T's CNN, HBO and the Cartoon Network will be placed side-by-side with those of Discovery's HGTV, the Food Network and Animal Planet. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will head the...
RetailStreet.Com

Walmart Looks Ready to Resume Its Advance

During Friday's Mad Money program Jim Cramer told viewers his game plan for this week. On Tuesday, retail earnings start in earnest with Walmart (WMT) , Home Depot (HD) and Macy's (M) , as well as game maker Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) . Cramer was bullish on Walmart and Home Depot but felt it was still early for Macy's. He said Take-Two isn't going away anytime soon.
StocksStreet.Com

Marathon Digital, Crypto Stocks Fall on Musk Tweets

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, such as Marathon Digital, fell Monday, after a Bitcoin tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Cryptocurrency-related stocks, such as Marathon Digital (MARA) - Get Report, fell Monday after a tweet from Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk may have indicated that the company might sell its $1.5 billion Bitcoin stash.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

BTC Price Touches 3-Month Low after Musk Did Not Entirely Deny Tesla Plans to Sell Off Bitcoin Holdings

The recent Bitcoin losses began after Elon Musk shows concern about the coin’s environmental impact. The value of Bitcoin declined further after Elon Musk said that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) did not precisely deny that the company could sell its Bitcoin holdings. In a tweet posted on the 17th of May, Musk said that “Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin,” not stating whether the company will never sell its Bitcoin holdings or not. At press time, Bitcoin is down 8.32% to $44,881.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Plantronics (PLT) Stock Is Dropping—Buy the Dip or Wait?

Plantronics (PLT) stock fell 20 percent on May 14 and is now down 42 percent from its 52-week highs. The stock fell significantly after the company warned about chip shortages hurting its business operations. What's the forecast for PLT stock, and should you buy it after the plunge?. Article continues...
EconomyStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Identifies What Is Hurting Ford Stock

All right. Ford. (F) - Get Report Ford is really interesting here. It should be ideal. I mean, ideal. It's got amazing cyclical qualities, right? Of course, and a big year because the small and medium-sized businesses are coming back, people buying cars because they moved out of town. It's got a secular electric-vehicle story that will be big in 2022. They're about to unveil the electric 150. My wife wants one. What the hell. It's managed to take out a gigantic amount of costs because in history, remember, it stopped selling cars where it was losing money.