Earnings rise with educational attainment, and a better-educated. workforce will also strengthen the state’s economy. The Florida College Access Network (FCAN) and its partners across the state today launched the Cash for College campaign to promote FAFSA completion as a crucial step as students and their families make plans for education beyond high school. About 4 out of 5 students in Florida use some combination of federal, state, and school-based aid to pay for college, and the way to access that aid is by completing the FAFSA.