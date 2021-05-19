newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Liam Neeson Is Doing One Final Action Movie, And Here’s The First Trailer

By Rick Gonzales
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Say it isn’t so. The man with the “particular set of skills” is done using those said skills? Liam Neeson, who resurrected his career with a jump to the action movie genre, says he’s done slapping around bad guys, but not before one (maybe two) final goodbye. The Ice Road...

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Humphrey Bogart
Person
Raymond Chandler
Person
Lauren Zima
Person
Matt Salinger
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movies#Upcoming Movies#Star Wars Trailer#Movie Stars#Film Star#Movie Theaters#Excalibur#Academy Award#The A Team#Commuter#Covid#Marksman#Blacklight#Qui Gon#Disney#Neeson Wearing Bandages#Episode#Man#Appearance#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Liam Neeson Vs. Bob Odenkirk In This Week’s VOD Showdown

Vudu and Fandango are reporting that Liam Neeson’s The Marksman was the top VOD title last weekend, in terms of raw revenue, as the Open Road flick debuted on electronic sell-through (ie – priced to buy” digital availability. The film, starring Neeson as a retired/widowed rancher who is pit against murderous drug cartels while protecting a young boy fleeing Mexico, opened in mid-January with $3.1 million before legging out to $15.567 million domestic and $22.4 million worldwide. That was a whopping 5x weekend-to-final multiplier, and just above the $14.1 million domestic cume (from a $4.1 million domestic debut) of Neeson’s Honest Thief, Open Road’s previous PG-13 Neeson actioner released last September.
Oklahoma Entertainmentoklahoman.com

Watch the first trailer for Matt Damon's Oklahoma-made movie 'Stillwater'

Watch the riveting first trailer for Oscar winner Matt Damon's upcoming movie "Stillwater," which was filmed in part in Oklahoma in 2019. The new film from Academy Award-winning writer-director Tom McCarthy ("Spotlight"), "Stillwater" stars Damon as Bill Baker, an oil rig worker, or roughneck, from Stillwater, who travels to Marseille, France, to help exonerate his daughter, who has been arrested for a murder she says she didn't commit.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Star Wars and Fantastic Beasts stars' new movie

Rogue One's Felicity Jones and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald's Callum Turner star in the first trailer for their upcoming romantic drama The Last Letter From Your Lover. Set between the 1960s French Riviera and modern-day London, the film follows the story of two couples. The elegant Jennifer Stirling...
TV & VideosPolygon

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie trailer brings magical girl action to Netflix

The first Sailor Moon movie in over two decades will hit Netflix this summer. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie Part 1 and Part 2 debuted in Japan earlier this year. Both movies are a continuation of the 2014 reboot of the 1992 anime, which is based on the original manga by Naoko Takeuchi. With the June 3 release date on the horizon, Netflix released the first full trailer for the double-feature on Wednesday night.
MoviesFirst Showing

Action Comedy Sequel 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Full Trailer

"Now let's go do what we do - and blow some things up!" Lionsgate + Millennium Media have debuted the full-length official trailer for the summer's The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (also known as Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard without the "the"), a sequel to that action movie a few years ago. The wacky odd couple is still completing missions, but this time they get entangled with Sonia Kincaid, played by Salma Hayek. The trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman villain played by Antonio Banderas. Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson return, with a kick ass cast including Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, and featuring Richard E. Grant. This looks like fun, but only because it's formulaic action movie fun; even the jokes are obvious. Personally, I'm looking forward to The Protege much a bit more. Fire it up.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

A Quiet Place 2: Trailer Is Finally Here!

‘A quiet place 2’: Silence reigns again with the trailer for the sequel. The continuation of the 2018 film again features John Krasinski behind the scenes and Emily Blunt as the protagonist. The title hits theaters on June 18. A Quiet Place 2, the sequel to the 2018 film directed...
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

First ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer is Here

Venom is the worst roommate ever. The sequel was slated for last year, but it was pushed due to the pandemic. Sony is hedging their bets by making it a theater-only release without a promised streaming date like many of the movies coming out this year. See if you can...
Moviesmadison

Moira Macdonald: I watched a movie in a theater for the first time in over a year. Here's how it went

I went to the movies the other day. That sounds so normal, doesn’t it? And in my pre-pandemic life, it was normal: As someone who reviewed movies as part of my job, I went to a movie theater at least a couple of times a week, and ate popcorn for dinner — well, I’m not going to tell you how often. Sometimes the movies were good and sometimes they were bad, but the routine was always the same: I turned off my phone, sat in the dark, scribbled notes and let myself — sometimes gloriously — disappear.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Steven Seagal: One of the Action Star’s Best Movies Just Hit Netflix

Amongst an exciting year for streaming services, Netflix is dropping another action movie worth the watch. Netflix just dropped the action thriller movie “Under Siege” as a part of its May releases. This is a 1992 film directed by Andrew Davis (“Holes,” “Code of Silence) and is written by J.F. Lawton (“Pretty Woman.”)
Movies/Film

‘The Forever Purge’ Trailer: The Final ‘Purge’ Movie is Unleashed This Summer

The Purge film franchise is coming to an end (for now) with The Forever Purge. This fifth and final entry is set after the Purge has been abolished – but that’s not going to stop a group of people from staging their own Purge. After all, if it did, there wouldn’t be much of a movie. Franchise creator James DeMonaco wrote the script, while Everardo Gout directs. Watch The Forever Purge trailer below.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

The Green Knight: Trailer Is Finally Here

Trailer of ‘The Green Knight’: David Lowery, Dev Patel, and Joel Edgerton continue with their bad Arthurian vibes. The director of ‘A Ghost Story’ adapts one of the most enigmatic pieces of the Camelot myth, which Patel stars alongside Edgerton, Alicia Vikander, and Sean Harris. Sir Gawain and the Green...
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Dying to watch all the MCU movies in order? Here’s how to do it

Marvel movies are released nearly every year, but they haven’t necessarily been released in chronological order. Watching the MCU movies in order would help the storyline make so much more sense. Comic book lovers who’ve read the traditional comic book stories already know the order of things, but the rest...