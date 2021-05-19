Liam Neeson Is Doing One Final Action Movie, And Here’s The First Trailer

"Now let's go do what we do - and blow some things up!" Lionsgate + Millennium Media have debuted the full-length official trailer for the summer's The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (also known as Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard without the "the"), a sequel to that action movie a few years ago. The wacky odd couple is still completing missions, but this time they get entangled with Sonia Kincaid, played by Salma Hayek. The trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman villain played by Antonio Banderas. Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson return, with a kick ass cast including Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, and featuring Richard E. Grant. This looks like fun, but only because it's formulaic action movie fun; even the jokes are obvious. Personally, I'm looking forward to The Protege much a bit more. Fire it up.