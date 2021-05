The Philadelphia Eagles draft was headlined by a trade up in the first round, but these three later picks are sleepers who could become stars. The Philadelphia Eagles moved down from No. 6 to No. 12 overall in the 2021 draft via a trade with the Miami Dolphins a month before the proceedings. Then, with their eye on not letting wide receiver DeVonta Smith get to the divisional rival Giants at No. 11, they moved up to No. 10 to get the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.