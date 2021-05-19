Checking in on the Yankees’ divisional rivals
It feels like Opening Day was just yesterday, but we're already a quarter of the way through the baseball season. With four teams within two games of first place, the American League East is shaping up to be one of the most competitive divisions in baseball, if not the most competitive. Let's take a quick run through the Yankees' divisional rivals, most of which you've probably been very familiar with, and one big one that we've yet to see.