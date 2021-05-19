newsbreak-logo
2022 Recruiting Profile: Parker Brailsford, OL

By Coach_B_808
uwdawgpound.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Spring Football out of the way, we’re back into the mid-year no-football doldrums. As such, I’m jumping back into the Recruiting Profile Series with our most recent commitment. Parker Brailsford (OL, 6’2” 265, Saguaro HS, AZ) Continuing with the OL-theme for the 2022 Recruiting Profile Series, it’s somewhat ironic...

