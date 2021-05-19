2022 Recruiting Profile: Parker Brailsford, OL

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones. Strengths: Advanced understanding of the game…Poised in pocket, compact throwing motion…Quick processor and strong decision making…great anticipatory thrower, goes through progression and can throw in-rhythm off the break…Excellent accuracy and understanding of ball placement…Good feet in pocket, avoids rush with subtle movement, understands where pressure will come from…Will take big hits to deliver the ball…Can plant and deliver strikes…Good understanding of the playbook and scheme…Highly competitive…2020 captain, shows good leadership traits, earned much praise from teammates…Participated in Senior Bowl (named top QB on American team, showed rapid understanding of professional playbook) and was the first to throw at two Pro Days during pre-draft process…16-1 as a starter in Alabama career…Won 2020 National Championship…Led FBS in passing yards (4,500), passing efficiency (203.1) and completion percentage (77.4%)…Completion percentage set single-season NCAA record.