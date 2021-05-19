newsbreak-logo
AWS partners with NPower to boost jobs for women of color in tech

By Danny Bradbury
itpro.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Web Services (AWS) has co-founded a national US initiative with nonprofit NPower to foster more opportunities for women of color in tech. The initiative, called Command Shift, brings together several companies to try and bridge tech's diversity gap by opening up more opportunities for women of color in the industry. NPower, a nonprofit that helps veterans and young adults from underserved communities find careers in tech, hopes to broaden recruitment practices with Command Shift to target women of color trained in technology but haven't yet attended college.

