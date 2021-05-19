AWS partners with NPower to boost jobs for women of color in tech

Apple employees circulated a petition on Wednesday to express concern over a new hire and his apparently problematic views on women and people of color. In the petition — which is available to read in full over at The Verge — employees object to the hiring of former Facebook product manager and Chaos Monkeys author Antonio García Martínez. In his book, García Martínez details his journey from Wall Street to Silicon Valley, and according to employees, his characterization of that journey — and the role that women in particular played in it — is among their primary causes for concern.