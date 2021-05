Yellowstone fans are counting down the days until their favorite show once again graces us with its presence. Yellowstone will be returning this summer though we do not have an official date for the start of the new season. Many suspect June, now just a month away, is the most likely date for the season four premiere. If the new season follows the same path as the previous three, we could be getting new episodes as soon as Father’s Day (June 20). A late June start means Yellowstone is merely weeks away from its triumphant return and that’s sweet music to the ears of every fan.