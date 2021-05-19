Why the Republican Party can’t reckon with Trump
Most Republican critics of Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election result have gone quiet. Sure, Liz Cheney spoke out — and ended up being booted from House Republican leadership earlier this month in spectacular fashion. But she’s the exception. The rest of the party has united around a strategy of moving on, as seen in Mitch McConnell’s newly announced opposition to a bipartisan commission investigating the storming of the Capitol in January.www.vox.com