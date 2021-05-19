Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 100 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Palmhurst, Los Ebanos, Alton, Lorenzo De Zavala Middle School, Ann Richards Middle School, Cesar Chavez Middle School, La Joya High School, Abram-Perezville, Doffing, Jimmy Carter High School, John F Kennedy Elementary School, La Joya City Hall, Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School, Guillermo Flores Elementary School, Doctor Americo Paredes Elementary School and Citrus City. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov