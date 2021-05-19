newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Robbery suspects exchange gunfire with Dutch police; 1 dead

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 hour ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An attempt to rob a cash transport in Amsterdam ended Wednesday in a police chase that saw suspects attempt to flee across fields outside a village north of the Dutch capital.

One suspect died and two were injured Wednesday as the robbers armed with automatic weapons exchanged gunfire with police during the chase through the north of the city, authorities said.

“It is a miracle nobody else was injured,” Amsterdam police spokesman Rob van der Veen said.

Such a shootout with police is highly unusual in the Netherlands.

Police arrested six suspects, two of them with injuries. The cause of death for an additional suspect who died was not immediately released. Van der Veen said it was not immediately clear if all the robbers had been detained.

He said the robbers were well prepared and fired automatic weapons during the attempted heist of the cash transport.

Video on social media showed police officers firing weapons as they chased the suspects across a field near the village of Broek In Waterland, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Amsterdam.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

