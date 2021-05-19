newsbreak-logo
Franklin sale brings new industrial investor to the region

By Sean Ryan
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 1 hour ago
Minneapolis-based Likewise Partners LLC entered the Wisconsin real estate market with its purchase of a fully-leased Franklin industrial building and is looking to make more acquisitions in the area.

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

