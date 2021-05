EASTHAMPTON — The state’s highest court has ruled to uphold the first-degree murder conviction of an Easthampton man who killed his girlfriend in 2012. The Supreme Judicial Court, or SJC, on Friday denied the request of Ryan Welch — convicted in 2014 of the murder of Jessica Ann Pripstein in the couple’s Easthampton apartment — for a new trial. The court upheld several rulings by Hampshire Superior Court judges C. Jeffrey Kinder and Daniel Ford. Welch had been sentenced to life in prison without parole.