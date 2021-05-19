newsbreak-logo
Government

Counties compile expenses for ice storm for FEMA reimbursement

By Chris Lawrence
Metro News
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWINFIELD, W.Va. — President Biden issued a disaster declaration for the February 11th ice storm in West Virginia. The storm struck and left thousand without power for days across five West Virginia Counties. The declaration covered Wayne, Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, and Putnam Counties and will reimburse governmental agencies who were involved in the response. The declaration did not apply to individual damages.

wvmetronews.com
