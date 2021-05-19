Counties compile expenses for ice storm for FEMA reimbursement

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Putnam The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Putnam County in western West Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 256 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Several rounds of rain have already produced around an inch of rain. Additional heavy rain during this afternoon is expected to lead to rapid rises of creeks and streams. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nitro, Winfield, Hurricane, Eleanor, Poca, Teays Valley, Cross Lanes, Culloden, Bancroft and Liberty. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED