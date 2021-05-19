newsbreak-logo
Alan Jackson benefit concert in Newnan will also feature Chris Young, Caylee Hammack and others

By Melissa Ruggieri
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 hours ago
Alan Jackson’s upcoming show to benefit his hometown of Newnan just got a bit bigger. The country superstar has added Chris Young, Caylee Hammack, Adam Wright and Brian Wright to the lineup (the latter two, like Jackson, are Newnan natives). “Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit featuring Alan Jackson” will...

Georgia EntertainmentPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Alan Jackson Headed to His Hometown for Tornado Relief Benefit Concert

Alan Jackson is headed home to Newnan, Ga., for a concert to benefit tornado relief efforts in the area. The Where I Come From tornado benefit concert is set for June 26. Jackson's concert will take place three months after an EF-4 tornado tore through Newnan, destroying at least 70 homes and damaging numerous others. Per a press release for the benefit concert, more than 1,700 structures were affected by the storm. The event is benefitting the Coweta Community Foundation, which is assisting with cleanup and rebuilding efforts.
Georgia EntertainmentNewnan Times-Herald

Jackson to headline tornado benefit concert

Country music superstar and Newnan native Alan Jackson will return to Newnan to headline a benefit concert for tornado relief. Jackson, and other artists yet-to-be-named, will perform June 26 at the Coweta County Fairgrounds for the "Where I Come From" Tornado Benefit. All proceeds from the event will benefit the...
Georgia EntertainmentPosted by
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson To Headline ‘Where I Come From’ Tornado Benefit Concert in Georgia Hometown

Who is your hometown hero? There are literally as many answers to that question as there are towns and cities. Those answers could fall anywhere between the high school football coach who almost took the varsity team to state that one time to international superstars. The small town of Newnan, Georgia has a hometown hero of epic proportions. They have Alan Jackson.
Georgia Entertainmentthemusicuniverse.com

Alan Jackson headlining Georgia tornado relief concert

Where I Come From: Tornado Relief Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson is June 26th in Newnan, GA. Country music icon Alan Jackson will return to his hometown next month as he headlines a special concert event to benefit relief efforts in Newnan, Georgia. Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson will find the superstar bringing three decades of hits to the stage in an area recently ravaged and still recovering from a devastating spring tornado.
Georgia Entertainmentcoweta.ga.us

Where I Come From Benefit Concert

Country Music icon Alan Jackson will return to his hometown of Newnan, Georgia next month as he headlines a special concert event to benefit relief efforts in and around Coweta County. Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson will find the superstar bringing three decades of hits to the stage in an area recently ravaged and still recovering from a devastating spring tornado.
Georgia EntertainmentPosted by
11Alive

Migos to release highly anticipated Culture III in June

ATLANTA — Atlanta's superstar rap trio, Migos, have revealed the release date for their highly anticipated album Culture III. In a press release posted to Instagram, the related trio -- Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff -- said, "June 11th. We're back." The Grammy-nominated group has teased the third installment of their...
Georgia Educationdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Georgia EntertainmentNewnan Times-Herald

Hybrid Hometown Novel Night planned Thursday

The Newnan Carnegie Library and Hometown Novel Nights will host a special hybrid event Thursday, May 20, featuring three authors with three very different writing styles. Participants can attend in person (limited seating) at the Carnegie or virtually over Zoom. This event will be recorded for those who can’t attend at the scheduled time of 6:30 p.m. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com .
Georgia EntertainmentNewnan Times-Herald

Kees premieres new single, ‘River’

Like many artists, Doug Kees let his creative flag fly during the pandemic lockdown. Most mornings in 2020, the Newnan guitarist posted new, improvised guitar pieces to his Instagram page, much to the delight of similarly situated followers. Kees decided to record some of those pieces for a new album,...
Georgia GovernmentNewnan Times-Herald

Star trailers could house Newnan tornado victims

A supplier of “star trailers” could be bringing some trailers to Newnan residents impacted by the March 26 tornado. Councilwoman Cynthia Jenkins confirmed on Tuesday after the Newnan City Council’s meeting that the supplier was interested in donating six trailers that they were going to retire from active use. These trailers are typically used to house major movie stars when they are working on a studio production.
Georgia GovernmentNewnan Times-Herald

Newnan announces Summer Block Party events

The city of Newnan will welcome community residents, business owners and neighbors to a family-friendly lineup of downtown events to kick off the summer. A day-long Summer Block Party is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, which will include:. Paper Shredding. 8 a.m. to noon. Newnan City Hall (back parking lot)
Georgia EntertainmentNewnan Times-Herald

Country music festival planned for tornado relief

A country music festival featuring major artists will be held in June to raise money for tornado relief. The day-long event will be held June 26 at the Coweta County Fairgrounds, and will feature multiple performers. Just who those performers are hasn't been officially released yet, but is expected in the next few days.
Georgia BusinessNewnan Times-Herald

NTH Podcasts: Kurt Sills and Jesse Frei of Blue Alpha

Newnan entrepreneurs Kurt Sills and Jesse Frei are the founders of Blue Alpha, a Coweta-based company that makes tactical belts. Kurt and Jesse have been involved in a number of community outreach projects over the last few years, most recently including tornado cleanup and paying up to $25,000 total in deductibles for first responders affected by the storm.
Newnan, GANewnan Times-Herald

Ask Miss Pearl

I’ve owned my own business for over 20 years and have enjoyed being a part of this community. My days as a business owner may be coming to an end because I can’t get any help. No one seems to want a job. I hear you loud and clear. There...
Georgia GovernmentNewnan Times-Herald

4th of July Fireworks set for Drake Stadium

Once again, fireworks will illuminate the skies above Drake Stadium this summer. The Newnan Rotary Club has confirmed their Fourth of July fireworks show will happen this year at Newnan High School’s Drake Stadium. The club canceled last year’s fireworks event because of concerns overCOVID-19. With the recent announcement that...