Candidates file for elected offices in Kittitas County

Notice of public hearing to consider a Community Development Block Grant - FISH Food Pantry & Administrative Offices. The Kittitas County Board Commissioners will meet at 2:00 p.m. on May 18, 2021 at 205 West 5th Ave. Ellensburg, WA via Webex video conferencing to consider the community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and receive comments on proposed activities, particularly from lower income persons residing in the Kittitas County area. Up to $900,000 may be available to Kittitas County on a statewide competitive basis to fund public facility, community facility, economic development, planning and affordable housing projects that principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons. An outline of the proposed projects will be available for review at the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners office during regular business hours. Comments may also be submitted in writing to Kittitas County by May 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 24-hour advance notice by contacting the Commissioners office at 509-962-7508.