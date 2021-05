Late on Tuesday, Microsoft Corp., the Redmond, Washington-headquartered American multinational tech conglomerate which had shifted its focus into cloud-based services back in the 2014s under leadership of Chief Executive Satya Nadella, had posted its quarterly earnings’ report for fiscal third quarter of the year that ended on March 31, while Microsoft Corp’s first-quarterly earnings and sales had topped analysts’ estimate by a wider margin, though the company’s shares’ prices was last trading 2.48 per cent lower to $255.48 per share on late-afternoon US trading hour on Wednesday after falling as much as 2.77 per cent in pre-market trading amid frets of overvaluation in a high-flying US money market.