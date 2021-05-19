PREP FOOTBALL: Royall's Bender named Scenic Bluffs Player of the Year

NEW YORK –Marquette’s Hunter Eichhorn has been named BIG EAST Player of the Year in men’s golf for the second time in his career. Connecticut’s Caleb Manuel has been tabbed BIG EAST Freshman of the Year. The UConn coaching staff has been selected BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year. The All-BIG EAST First and Second Teams also were announced. All of the conference honorees were chosen by the league’s head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.