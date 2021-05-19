newsbreak-logo
PREP FOOTBALL: Royall's Bender named Scenic Bluffs Player of the Year

By BROCK FRITZ
Wiscnews.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleJameson Bender stood out on both sides of the ball this spring to be named the Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year. The Royall senior earned first-team all-conference honors at running back and linebacker while leading the Panthers to a 4-2 record, including 3-2 in Scenic Bluffs play. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Bender carried the ball 115 times for 624 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding a receiving touchdown and sharing the team lead with 44 tackles, including a team-high two sacks.

