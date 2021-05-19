Mineshaft Coaster offers thrills in Big Bear mountain

Big Bear News – Big Bear lake, CA – Following Native Plant Week and Earth Day, the BBLDWP is finally launching their Native Plant Rebate Program! Are you a BBLDWP customer? You qualify! Receive up to $150 dollars to transform your yard into a native plant haven. Find the shopping list of eligible plants at BBLDWP.com, or at one of three local nurseries: Hood Growers, Hunter’s Nursery, or Emingers Mountain Nursery. Look for the orange native plant tags while you are shopping, fill out your list, and get it signed by nursery staff. Send your completed list, receipt, and a photo of your native plant(s) installed at your property (served by the Big Bear Lake DWP) and get paid! Rebates are applied as credit to your water bill. BBLDWP is kicking the program off with a Spring special of up to $15 dollars towards each qualifying plant purchased (pre-tax), maximum 10 plants per customer/service address until June 30, 2021 (or when 450 plants have been rebated, whichever comes first). After that the rebate will be up to $10 per qualifying plant purchased. This program is funded in part by Santa Ana Water Project Authority Proposition 1 grant funds. California is home to over 6500 plants which makes our state a biodiversity hotspot. One out of three of these plants are endemic, meaning they are found nowhere else in the world. By choosing native plants, you are helping to conserve a sense of place this is unique to Big Bear. Local animals, pollinators, and other wildlife depend on native plants as a food source and our yards are the bridge to nearby forests and wild habitat. Native plants are also best adapted to our climate, soil, and pests requiring less resources to thrive in your backyard. Once established, native plants use less water, fertilizers, pesticides, time and maintenance to create a beautiful and lush landscape that is made for Big Bear.