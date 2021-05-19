Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Wednesday

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are nearly upon us. One series we will be seeing is the Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals in the first round. The last time the two franchises met, Washington won the series in seven games. That was just one year removed from Boston hoisting the Stanley Cup. Now almost a decade later, the two will face off again. This is the fourth playoff meeting between the two. Washington has won the last two series. The Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals should make for an excellent first-round series.