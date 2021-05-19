Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Wednesday

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRask will be between the pipes at home versus the Capitals for Game 2 on Wednesday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Rask put together a solid Game 2 in which he stopped 36 of 39 shots in a winning effort to tie the series up at one game apiece. The veteran netminder should continue to carry the load for the Bruins in the postseason and would likely have to put together a couple of pretty bad performances in order to be replaced in the crease by Jeremy Swayman.

