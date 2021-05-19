Mineshaft Coaster offers thrills in Big Bear mountain

Exclusive Eagle Point Estates: Arguably Big Bear's finest neighborhood. Includes private boat dock situated inside a gated, members-only, lakefront park with playground, tennis and basketball courts, bathrooms, and gorgeous lake views. This eye-catching home sits on a large, low-maintenance, landscaped lot with covered entry and elevated deck to enjoy the beautiful lake and mountain views. Light, bright interior with sizeable kitchen, dining, and indoor BBQ! Includes three bedrooms, all with bathrooms attached, a game-room with wet bar and balcony upstairs and a spacious bonus area on 3rd floor for media, office, studio, or additional sleeping. You will appreciate the functional mudroom off garage with separate laundry but you will really enjoy the short stroll to your boat dock, the lake and being within a mile from ski slopes and great shopping.