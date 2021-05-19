newsbreak-logo
Nevada Government

Reno Police warn of online rental scam

By Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning the community of an online rental scam targeting people looking for cheaper rent. The scammer posts an ad online for a rental property with rent that is lower than average. They then ask the victim to send money over apps like Venmo or Zelle as a security deposit on the property, without ever meeting the person. Once the victim sends money, they never hear from the suspect again.

THIS IS RENO began seeking answers into the criminal case against former Sheriff’s Sergeant Dennis Carry more than a year ago. In that time, we were continually met with resistance from the Reno Police Department, the City of Reno, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Reno City Attorney’s Office. Those entities denied access to information and individuals involved with this case and failed to follow Nevada’s public records laws on multiple occasions. Officials would not even confirm public information or respond to simple questions. Public records, however, including the criminal complaint and affidavit filed against Carry, reveal extensive details in this case, in addition to records obtained from local courts and even records obtained in partnership with Madison365.com in Wisconsin. Names of alleged victims in this case are not reported out of respect for their privacy. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Carry, through his attorney, would not comment on the allegations against him.