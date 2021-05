A hospital in Delhi, the epicentre of coronavirus in India, has reported the resurgence of deadly Covid-induced black fungal infections in patients.These types of infections can cause loss of sight and can lead to corrective measures such as the amputation of the affected area. According to Delhi doctors patients who contract black fungus only have a 50 percent survival rate.The cases of black fungus, or mucormycosis, are being seen in more patients due to the fact that the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing, Dr Atul Gogia from Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told The Independent.“It happens when patients have...