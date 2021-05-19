newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Effective in rehab start

CBS Sports
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleSyndergaard (elbow) allowed one hit and no walks while striking out five in four innings during a rehab start for Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Syndergaard was making his first appearance in a game since he underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2020, and he threw 44 pitches in his start. Syndergaard is expected to remain with Low-A St. Lucie until the end of May, but the right-hander should ramp up his workload in the coming weeks and could be on track to return to the major-league roster in mid-June.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Rehab#Tommy John Surgery#Low A St Lucie#Mid June#Newsday Reports#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets scratch Jacob deGrom from Tuesday’s start

The Mets have scratched ace Jacob deGrom from his scheduled start Tuesday because of “right side tightness,” Tim Healey of Newsday was among those to tweet. Righty Miguel Castro will take the ball against the Cardinals in deGrom’s place. DeGrom will undergo an MRI Tuesday afternoon, manager Luis Rojas announced...
MLBPosted by
920 ESPN

Four Things Noah Syndergaard Does Everyday That I Won’t Ever Do

Let me preface this by saying I'm sure Noah Syndergaard lives a happy life, and I give him credit for finding peace and happiness in this crazy world. GQ did an article on the Mets' right-hander earlier this week, detailing some of the habits that he follows during an average day. As someone who's spent the last year rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery, I'm sure he's been looking for every way to get a competitive edge when he returns to the mound in Queens. That said, some of these might be a little over the top. Let us discuss.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Scheduled for another rehab start

Carrasco (hamstring) is scheduled to make a rehab start Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Carrasco threw a six-inning simulated game Tuesday, so it appears as though he's built up to a starter's workload. The Mets could conceivably adjust their plans and bring Carrasco back to the big-league roster ahead of schedule given that Jacob deGrom is battling side tightness, but there's been no indication yet that they're considering such a move.
MLBFOX Sports

Gant expected to start for the Cardinals against the Mets

New York Mets (12-13, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-13, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Cardinals: John Gant (2-2, 2.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) LINE: Cardinals +106, Mets -123; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Not starting Game 1

Nimmo (finger) isn't starting Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Nimmo will miss a third straight game due to a bruised left finger. Manager Luis Rojas said that the team will evaluate Nimmo's availability off the bench for Wednesday's matinee. Albert Almora will take over in center field and bat eighth.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Trevor May is off to an excellent start with the Mets

Through the first twenty-three games of the Mets’ season, the back end of the team’s bullpen has been a constant. If the Mets have a lead late in a game, they’re going to three pitchers: Miguel Castro, Trevor May, and Edwin Díaz. All three have been very good, even if recent hiccups have inflated the ERAs of Castro and Díaz a bit.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Where Mets Top 30 Prospects Will Start the 2021 Season

Minor League Baseball is a much different animal since the the last time we saw it in 2019, 40 teams are no longer affiliates, the entire structure has been reformatted, and there’s more rules experimentation happening. Another key change for the 2021 minor league season is that teams will play...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Miguel Castro: Starting on short notice Tuesday

Castro will start a bullpen game for the Mets on Tuesday against the Cardinals. Jacob deGrom was a late scratch due to side tightness, so it will be all hands on deck out of the Mets' bullpen. This will be Castro's first start since July 15, 2018, and his season high is 1.2 innings back on April 13, so it's highly unlikely he logs more than a couple frames.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Mets hope Jacob deGrom can start this weekend

The Mets desperately need their ace to be healthy and on the mound. The New York Mets sent a shockwave through the baseball landscape on Tuesday evening when they scratched reigning Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom from his scheduled start in St. Louis. Mother Nature did the Mets a...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Mets: With Jake Headed To The IL, Will Syndergaard Rush Himself Ahead

The Mets, with a trip to the IL almost certain for deGrom, will hold their breath. Will they, however, be able to collar Noah Syndergaard?. The Mets received a taste of the proverbial good news and bad news following an MRI administered to Jacob deGrom after he was removed from Sunday’s game on the back end of a labored five-inning 68-pitch start.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Seth Lugo: Beginning rehab assignment soon

Lugo (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in approximately a week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Lugo underwent surgery in mid-February to remove a loose body from his right elbow. He'd previously been expected back in mid-May, though it now looks as though a late-May return is more likely. Exactly when that happens will depend in part on how his rehab outings go.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Mets clip Cardinals behind Taijuan Walker’s strong start

Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in seven innings to pitch the visiting New York Mets past the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Thursday. Walker (2-1) retired the last 18 batters he faced. He struck out eight and walked nobody as the Mets earned a split of the four-game series. Trevor May...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Not starting Wednesday

McNeil isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles. McNeil has gone 1-for-13 with a run and seven strikeouts across the last four games. Tomas Nido will start at catcher and bat eighth.
MLBBleacher Report

Mets Rumors: Carlos Carrasco 'Hasn’t Been Feeling Right' in Hamstring Injury Rehab

The New York Mets shifted pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the 60-day injured list Thursday amid a setback in his recovery from a torn right hamstring. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Carrasco "hasn’t been feeling right" rehabbing the injury, so the team chose to push back the timeline for his return. He will now be eligible to return from the injured list May 31.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets’ injury issues deepen as starting outfielder heads to the IL

The New York Mets are currently short-handed and heavily affected by injuries both on offense and pitching. Brandon Nimmo, the team starting center fielder and leadoff hitter, couldn’t recover from a finger issue and was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday. Nimmo injured his left hand during an...
MLBrisingapple.com

Mets 2021 Social Media Awards: Who is the fairest of them all?

The New York Mets have been strong in some areas so far in 2021 and struggled in others, but one area off the field in which they excel is having entertaining social media presences. Of course, being a fun Twitter follow does not necessarily translate into baseball success, but it can be an indicator of team chemistry, which the Mets definitely seem to have.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rehab assignment put on hold for Mets' Brandon Nimmo (finger)

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has left his rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse and is rejoining the New York Mets to receive treatment on his bruised left index finger. Nimmo, 28, who began the rehab stint on Thursday, was out of the Syracuse lineup Friday and Saturday while feeling some pain in his finger, which he initially injured on May 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Gets breather Monday

McCann isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta. McCann went 2-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts in the last three games. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat seventh.