NFL

Vikings sign fourth-rounder Janarius Robinson

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleDefensive end Janarius Robinson is the latest Vikings draft pick to sign his rookie deal with the team. Robinson was a fourth-round pick and he signed a four-year contract to kick off his NFL career. The Vikings have now signed seven of their 11 selections from this year’s draft. Robinson...

