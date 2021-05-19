Toni Collette has the reins well in hand in ‘Dream Horse’
For proof of how a gifted performer can lift a middling property to the next level, look no further than “Dream Horse,” a British racing drama arriving in theaters this week and on VOD June 11. The movie also makes a case for casting against type. In what may be the dowdiest, most plainspoken role of a mercurial career, Toni Collette plays Jan Vokes, a small-town Welsh grocery clerk who corralled 22 of her fellow villagers into buying a brood mare and raising a prize-winning racehorse. The film is based on a true story, and it’s awfully mild, but Collette gives it a humble yet passionate intensity that makes it stick to the ribs.www.bostonglobe.com