Health professionals worry about “to go” alcohol sales

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and as ICMA and its members observe this month, it is important that you as local government managers are doing your part in providing mental health support to both your employees and yourself. While it is recognized every year, the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Month is “You are not Alone.” Fitting, seeing as the mental health implications of COVID-19 have many of us feeling more alone than ever. While each community is experiencing COVID-19 at varying levels of severity, we can all agree that it has been an overwhelmingly lonely year. Between remote work, closed restaurants, travel restrictions, and so much more, all the social outlets outside of our homes that we once enjoyed without a second thought, are now sparsely accessible. If you missed your chance to attend ICMA’s “Coming Out of the Darkness” webinar, hosted by two champions for mental health advocacy, Helaine Zack and Thomas Wieczorek, then here are just a few of the powerful takeaways that you can add to your mental health toolbox.