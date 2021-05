BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Good Samaritan is still in the hospital recovering after being hit by a car while helping another person who had also been hit by a vehicle. On Jan. 26 at around 9 p.m., a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 99th Avenue and Buckeye Road. The driver of the truck who hit him told Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies that he didn't see where the bike came from, and the intersection didn't have any streetlights.