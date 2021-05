Cobra Kai Season 4 is probably coming closer than you expected. Season 3 of the popular Karate Kid sequel series was released Netflix on New Year's Day, and the production for Season 4 has already been completed. Netflix hasn't announced a release date yet, but fans are excited to see Daniel Laruso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) team-up to fight on the same side for the first time as they prepare their students for the next All-Valley Tournament.