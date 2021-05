Keir Starmer has been warned by his predecessor that a shadow cabinet reshuffle will not be enough to restore the party’s election hopes after its drubbing at the polls last week.The warning from Jeremy Corbyn came as the Labour leader struggled to reassert control over the party with a shake-up of his top team. After deputy leader Angela Rayner’s dramatic removal as party chair and campaign coordinator, there were increasingly mutinous noises from the Labour left, with one former member of Mr Corbyn’s shadow cabinet saying a challenge to the leadership could not be ruled out.Writing in The Independent,...