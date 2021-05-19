newsbreak-logo
California Crime & Safety

4-year-old boy recovers from snake bite in Palm Springs

By Dani Romero
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 hour ago
An unexpected encounter with a snake sent a 4-year-old boy to the hospital Saturday. The child is now in stable condition according to police.

Palm Springs Police say parents called 9-1-1 after a snake bit their son's leg.

The family was hiking on Murray Canyon trail in Palm Springs on Saturday.

The Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue Team got the call just after noon and rushed in to help.

A California Highway Patrol Helicopter helped rescue the little hiker so emergency crews could bring the child to the hospital. The child is expected to be okay.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with the rescue crew about incident and safety tips to keep in mind while your hiking.

