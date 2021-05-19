Clif Bar shakes up C-Suite with new CFO, three new exec hires

Reach Capital co-founder and Partner Jennifer Carolan is speaking from experience when she says some of the tools teachers have for educating students are primitive. She spent seven years teaching in public schools before feeling like she hit a plateau. She decided to study how to better tailor instruction for kids, resulting in a published paper drawing on “lessons from master teachers” about how to best create more personalized education. Now, Carolan is applying lessons from her time in the field and her studies to guiding venture capital decisions, backing founders who are making tools to help modernize education and improve equity.