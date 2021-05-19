Clif Bar shakes up C-Suite with new CFO, three new exec hires
A new national ad campaign for the snack maker is out today starring Megan Rapinoe and Serena Williams — the first under new CEO Sally Grimes.www.bizjournals.com
