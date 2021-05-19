New ‘Loki’ Trailer Introduces Us To Miss Minutes

newsbreak-logo
Disney+ has released a new trailer for Loki, where we learn that time is not on the God of Mischief’s side. The new clip introduces us to the Time Variance Authority’s mascot, a cheerful animated clock named Miss Minutes. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finds out that he’s going to be put on trial — much sooner than he thinks.

Related
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Releases New Trailer For “Loki” And Reveals More Plot Details

Loki wielding two daggers, for example, is a reminder that the Marvel character is not to be trusted. The last time he used this weapon was in Avengers: Infinity War when he tried, unsuccessfully, to stab Thanos at the beginning of the film. We can anticipate that Loki plans to betray the Temporal Variation Authority at some point.
TV SeriesPosted by
Hot 99.1

Loki Is ‘Doing Great’ In New Disney Plus Trailer

In advance of Loki, which debuts on Disney+ this June, Marvel has shared a preview clip that shows the God of Mischief doing his best to fit in at the Time Variance Authority. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) does his best to change his ways, but deep down, he’s still the same insubordinate, stubborn, and unpredictable character we know and love. Oh, and don’t forget arrogant.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Loki clip introduces Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius

Marvel Entertainment has debuted the first clip from the MCU Disney+ Loki, which sees Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius M. Mobius introducing himself as he leads Tom Hiddleston’s titular God of Mischief to the lower levels of the Time Variant Authority headquarters; watch it here…. Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God...
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Tom Hiddleston Announces New ‘Loki’ Premiere Date

Tom Hiddleston declares Wednesdays are the new Fridays in the short video announcing the new premiere date of Marvel Studios’ Loki. The upcoming original series focusing on the God of Mischief moved up its premiere date and will now arrive on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 on Disney+. In addition to...
TV Seriesthedirect.com

Who Is That Cartoon Clock In Loki's Disney+ Show? Miss Minutes Explained

Marvel Studios’ third Disney+ original series, Loki, will release its first episode on the streaming service soon. Even though there will be no new MCU content in May, Marvel is doing plenty to hype up the upcoming show, including online watch parties of past movies on #LokiWednesdays from now until the show premieres and releasing a new poster for the series starring Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief.
MoviesSHOOT Online

"The Rest Of Us" Official Trailer

Multicom will release Linda G. Mills’ narrative feature film THE REST OF US nationwide on May 6 to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month. Directed by Dr. Linda G. Mills, artist, author, scholar and Executive Director of NYU’s Center on Violence and Recovery, THE REST OF US chronicles student resilience in the face of a mental health crisis on the campus of Blair University. Set in the Fall of 2001, a diverse group of college students spring into action when confronted by the reality of a suicide. The film follows Amy (Amanda Debraux), an introverted engineering student whose resistance, and resilience, inspires those who are left behind -- the rest of us. “Each person's struggle is a call to action,” Mills said. “THE REST OF US provides a compelling dose of inspiration and insight that can help transform our response to the mental health crisis in this country.”
EntertainmentFirst Showing

New US Trailer for Italian Film 'Bad Tales' from D'Innocenzo Brothers

"Something strange happened some weeks ago…" Strand Releasing has debuted a new US trailer for Bad Tales, aka Favolacce in Italian, a dark drama from Italy from the filmmaking brothers Damiano & Fabio D'Innocenzo. This originally premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay. The dark & strange film is about a few families living out on a limb in the suburbs of Rome. Tensions here can explode at any time; ultimately it's the children who bring about the collapse. But it’s the desperation and repressed rage of the children that will explode and cut through this grotesque facade, with devastating consequences for the entire community. “We want to investigate the communication breakdown in these families, immersed in the stagnancy of sterile routines, where perhaps only tragedies have the capacity to shake things up," said the directors. Bad Tales cast includes Elio Germano, Gabriel Montesi, Barbara Chichiarelli, Max Malatesta, Ileana D'Ambra, Lino Musella, Giulia Melilio, Justin Korovkin, and Tommaso Di Cola. Not my favorite from the festival, but it's definitely a very stylish film.
TV & Videosmarvel.com

It’s Time For A Brand-New ‘Loki’ Poster

Know what time it is? Time to feast your eyes upon a brand new poster for Marvel Studios’ Loki. The God of Mischief is back, but is he up to his same old tricks? Only time will tell (pun completely intended), and in the latest look at the upcoming series Loki is front and center...and it appears that there’s more than just a few people to keep the trickster in step.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Loki on Disney+: Premiere Date, Trailer, and Everything Else to Know

Loki, the next series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ever-growing TV universe, is imminent. Disney+ and Marvel have announced a June premiere date for the new show, which reintroduces us to Tom Hiddleston's Loki. God of mischief and brother of Thor, the fan-favorite character was last seen in the MCU in Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed him at the very beginning of the film.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Andrew Garfield Squashes ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Casting Rumors

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield says you should not put a lot of faith in rumors that he’s been cast as an alternate dimension Spidey in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, the British actor explained that he has “not gotten a call” to appear in the upcoming movie.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Official Subtitle

It’s been nearly two years since a Marvel movie premiered in theaters. The coronavirus pandemic didn’t just slow the Marvel Cinematic Universe down; it sent it screeching to a halt for more than 18 months. Finally, in January of this year, Marvel’s slate of MCU television shows finally premiered; first WandaVision and then the just-completed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Still, there were no no movies. They were all delayed until movie theaters could reopen.
TV SeriesAceShowbiz

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Introduces Rainbow Room in New Teaser Trailer

The new teaser trailer features Papa a.k.a. Dr. Martin Brenner walking through a dark hallway, approaching the door of the Rainbow Room to greet Eleven's siblings. AceShowbiz - Building an excitement for upcoming season 4 of "Stranger Things", Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for viewing pleasure. Arriving on Thursday, May 6, the new footage offers a look at the Rainbow Room where other gifted kids like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) are kept.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

New “Doing Great” Teaser For LOKI Series

Marvel Studios has released this brand new promo/teaser for “Loki,” a brand-new, original series exclusively on Disney+. Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

The ‘Rugrats’ Return in First Trailer for Their Revival Series

The dream of the ’90s lives on Paramount+. The streaming service already has a slew of your favorite Nickelodeon shows from the channel’s heyday, including Nickelodeon Guts, Double Dare, Hey Dude, and All That. Now it’s adding new versions of other Nickelodeon classics, like Rugrats, the beloved animated series that ran for more than 170 episodes on Nick all through the 1990s and into the early 2000s, and also spawned several movies as well.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Venom 2’ Trailer: Let There Be Carnage In This Big Sequel

When it comes right down tot it, aren’t we all Venom?. Think about it. Or don’t. Just make sure you watch the brand-new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the bonkers-looking sequel to the surprise hit Spider-Man spinoff. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, journalist by day and host of deranged symbiote who protects the innocent and sometimes eats peoples brains by night. This time, Eddie (EDDIEEEEEEEE) will have to face off with his most fearsome opponent from Marvel Comics, the evil Carnage. He’s played by Woody Harrelson.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Dad

Loki Sneak Peek Gives Us More Owen Wilson

Apparently, the MTV Movie Awards are still a thing, and they happened last night!. I couldn’t tell you who most of the presenters were, but I know Scarlett Johansson won a career award, Chadwick Boseman got the posthumous award the Oscars denied him, and WandaVision won for Best Show. There’s another MCU show coming soon – Loki arriving in early June – and in between awards, viewers were treated to a sneak peek.