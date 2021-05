Legislation to help New Jersey lakes significantly impacted by algae and other environmental issues in the last few years is moving forward. The Environment and Energy Committee of the New Jersey Senate advanced the bill, S-3618, that would make a "supplemental appropriation" of $10 million to be used for recreation and conservation purposes on lakes in the Highlands and Pinelands regions of the state. It is sponsored by Republican representatives Steve Oroho, 24th District, Joseph Pennacchio, 25th District and Anthony Bucco, 26th District.