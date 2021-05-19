newsbreak-logo
Minnesota Government

Rural Minnesota solar projects stalled by grid access

By Contributor
pipestonestar.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunities throughout Minnesota have recently gone through the process of getting solar projects nearly to the finish line only to be stalled by interconnection challenges. Despite the pandemic, 2020 was a record year for solar installation with a 43% increase over 2019. But after lining up the location, contracts, permits and installers, community solar projects across rural Minnesota hit a roadblock when it’s time to connect to the grid. More than 500 of these projects were requested in 2020.

