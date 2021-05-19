Yippee Ki Yay: Call of Duty Adds 80s Action Hero Icons John McClane And Rambo

Every time we think Rambo has left the scene, he makes another dramatic entrance. After decades and five movies, Sylvester Stallone is actively pursuing a live action television prequel for the character he made an action legend. But now it looks like John Rambo will be making another video game appearance very soon. It's just been announced that the special forces screen icon will be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone. According to a tweet earlier today, it's been officially teased that a brand new Rambo skin is coming to the long running video game franchise. It includes a release date of May 20th.