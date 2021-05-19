newsbreak-logo
Yippee Ki Yay: Call of Duty Adds 80s Action Hero Icons John McClane And Rambo

By Nathan Ord
Hot Hardware
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor quite some time, popular battle royale game Fortnite has enjoyed crossover events with characters from other IPs and movies. It is about time for Call of Duty to get on that action, and it is happening in an explosive way with ‘80s action heroes coming to Verdansk. Players will be able to play as John McClane or Rambo across Call of Duty Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Mobile in this upcoming mid-season update.

