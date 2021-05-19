newsbreak-logo
Baseball

Lady Cardinals move back into the top spot of the Fear 'Les' 13th Region Diamond Rankings

By Les Dixon
Sentinel-Echo
 1 hour ago

1. South Laurel (17-10 overall, 11-1 vs. 13th Region opponents) This has been one tough season for me to really put my finger on who the top team is. This week, I'm going with South Laurel. I had almost written the Lady Cardinals off after their four-game losing skid a few weeks ago but they responded with a five-game win streak, and now seem to be peaking at the right time. Plus, they possess the best record against regional opponents, and you can't go wrong with that.

