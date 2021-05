CryptoZen is a platform that essentially has the ability to connect a variety of different De-Fi solutions and make them as accessible as possible to everyday users. Imagine a scenario where you are a person that has never even heard about cryptocurrencies before, and instead of being overwhelmed by the plethora of information thrown your way, you have a streamlined workflow that will give you all of the information you actually require and does not overwhelm you with unnecessary clutter. This is the main goal CryptoZen strives to achieve, and it doesn’t just end there.