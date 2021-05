Of the five NBA games that will take place this afternoon, Lakers vs Pacers is the one that has significance for the playoff picture in both the East and West. In the Eastern Conference, the Pacers are attempting to avoid needing to win two games to book their place in the first round of the playoffs. The Pacers are currently ninth in the East, but they have their eye on eighth. If they finish eighth, they will need to win only one game to advance. If they lose out to the Charlotte Hornets or Washington Wizards, they will have to win twice to advance.