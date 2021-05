FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As part of Major League Soccer’s Soccer for All Week, the New England Revolution will honor the Massachusetts-based New England Amputee Soccer Team as “Heroes of the Match” on Sunday, May 16 as the club takes on Columbus SC on ESPN2. In celebration of the league-wide initiative to highlight efforts throughout the league that foster more inclusive and equitable communities, the Revolution will recognize eight members of the team in front of Revolution supporters during halftime of Sunday’s match.