New PHS bench celebrates inclusion, recycling

Play with Pride this summer! UNO has partnered with the It Gets Better Project to release a brand new card deck celebrating inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community. The rainbow-hued pack is available to purchase exclusively at Target.com and Target retailers nationwide for $5.99. Mattel has also donated $50,000 to the It Gets Better Project and will be a part of the organization’s digital pride fest in June. The unique festival will bring trailblazers in the LGTBQ+ community together with the general public for conversations and UNO gameplay.