New PHS bench celebrates inclusion, recycling

By Tim Thone Paoli News-Republican
Herald-Times
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleA new bench adorns the hallways of Paoli Junior-Senior High School and is a testament to the school’s dedication and promotion of inclusion, recycling and involvement between school and the community. The bench is the results of the Caps to Bench Project spearheaded by Rams Unified. The group is sponsored...

Rachel Robinson
#Phs#Equal Opportunities#High School Students#Grade School#Community#Grade Level#Phs#The Caps To Bench Project#Rams Unified#Covid#Paoli Schools#Green Tree Plastics#Inclusion#Evansville
