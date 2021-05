UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman in her 70s has died after a shooting in University City that left a second person injured. Police say the shooting happened late Saturday night on Delmar Boulevard in the St. Louis suburb. Two people traveling eastbound were struck by bullets. The driver drove to a hospital. One of the victims died on Sunday. Her name has not been released. Police have not disclosed information about the other victim. No arrests have been made.