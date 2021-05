The weekend saw no let-up in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, even as security forces cracked down on Nakba Day protests across the occupied West Bank. In Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked Hamas and other militant groups, assassinated senior Hamas personnel and terrorised the defenceless population in Gaza with merciless air strikes. Among the targets was the home of Yehya al-Sinwar, Hamas’s most senior official in Gaza, who heads the group’s political and military wings—the third such attack on the home of a senior Hamas official. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have confirmed that 20 of their members have been killed. The IDF has sought approval for further attacks on Hamas, including assassinations.