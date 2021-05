CLEARWATER – A new chapter will begin June 1 for Ron Marsh. That’s when Clearwater’s city administrator will take on the same role in the city of Abilene. The Clearwater city council accepted Marsh’s resignation at its meeting on April 27.“It’s an opportunity for my career, a little bit bigger town. It’s more of a standalone town,” he said.Abilene has a population of nearly 6,400 people, more than twice that of Clearwater’s 2,500 residents.Marsh has long been involved ...