The shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) have received a price target decrease from $105 to $95 by Stifel. And Stifel analyst Scott Devitt is maintaining a "Buy" rating on the company shares prior to the first quarter results being announced on Wednesday, May 19. Devitt is maintaining his current-quarter revenue growth estimates of 34% year-over-year, but he cut the net margin estimates to 1.7%.