The Coast Guard has launched an innovative and modernized approach to mentorship, to offer expanded leadership opportunities to the Coast Guard active duty, reserve, and civilian workforce. The program goes beyond traditional mentoring and provides four types of mentoring tracks or connections tailored specifically to individual needs and scheduling preferences. Additionally, program participants will have the opportunity to network with people who work in a wide variety of fields across the organization. The program is powered by software that can automatically match thousands of mentors and mentees based on professional interests and backgrounds.