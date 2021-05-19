9 Of A$AP Rocky’s Prettiest Beauty Moments Yet

Founders Entertainment is beyond thrilled to announce the lineup for the 10th Anniversary of The Governors Ball Music Festival, set to take place Friday, September 24th through Sunday, September 26th at the Citi Field complex in Queens. Working in close consultation with the City of New York, the festival will follow all state and federal guidelines mandated at the time of the event. The festival “with a New York heart” (New York Times), will mark the milestone with an incredible lineup of 60+ performing artists including Billie Eilish, Post Malone, A$AP ROCKY, J Balvin, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Portugal. The Man., Burna Boy, Future Islands, Phoebe Bridgers, Jamie XX, Carly Rae Jepsen, Big Thief, Bleachers, and many more.