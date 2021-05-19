The Global Death Toll From Working Too Much Has Been Calculated, And It's Awful
Long hours and overwork are likely to be causing hundreds of thousands of deaths a year around the globe, according to a new study from the World Health Organization (WHO) – and the problem is getting worse. In 2016, researchers estimate that around 745,000 people died worldwide from strokes and ischemic heart disease linked to working more than 55 hours a week, an increase of 29 percent over the same figure from 2000. Compared to working 35-40 hours a week, working 55 hours a week or more increases the risk of a stroke by 35 percent, and the risk of dying from...www.sciencealert.com