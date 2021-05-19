newsbreak-logo
The Global Death Toll From Working Too Much Has Been Calculated, And It's Awful

By David Nield
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Long hours and overwork are likely to be causing hundreds of thousands of deaths a year around the globe, according to a new study from the World Health Organization (WHO) – and the problem is getting worse. In 2016, researchers estimate that around 745,000 people died worldwide from strokes and ischemic heart disease linked to working more than 55 hours a week, an increase of 29 percent over the same figure from 2000. Compared to working 35-40 hours a week, working 55 hours a week or more increases the risk of a stroke by 35 percent, and the risk of dying from...

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

ImmigrationPosted by
ScienceAlert

Even Fewer People Reproduced in The US Last Year, And Who Can Blame Them?

The number of babies born in the United States took a hit last year, just like experts predicted it would. In 2020, according to initial government data, the national birth rate fell by a total of 4 percent - the largest annual decrease in 50 years. Obviously, most babies born last year were conceived before the pandemic hit, but in the month of December, when the first pandemic babies began entering the world, the birth rate dropped by almost 8 percent from the previous year.  Birth rates in the US have been trending down for a while now, but this recent dive is...
HealthPosted by
WHYY

Overwork killed more than 745,000 people in a Year, WHO study finds

Working long hours poses an occupational health risk that kills hundreds of thousands of people each year, the World Health Organization says. People working 55 or more hours each week face an estimated 35% higher risk of a stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease, compared to people following the widely accepted standard of working 35 to 40 hours in a week, the WHO says in a study that was published Monday in the journal Environment International.
Public HealthNBC Miami

Long Working Hours Are Killing 745,000 People a Year, Research Finds

Long working hours are killing hundreds of thousands of people around the world every year, according to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO) and ILO, the International Labour Organization. In joint research by the global public health and employment bodies, they estimated there were 745,000 deaths from stroke and...
HealthWISH-TV

Long working hours kill hundreds of thousands of people a year, WHO says

(CNN) — Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year through stroke and heart disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In a global analysis of the link between loss of life and health and working long hours, WHO and the International Labour Organization estimated that in 2016, some 745,000 people died as a result of having worked at least 55 hours a week.
Healthvestnikkavkaza.net

WHO study: long working hours are a killer

Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a worsening trend that may accelerate further due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday. In the first global study of the loss of life associated with longer working hours, the paper in...
HealthPosted by
Ladders

Working long hours is literally killing you

They say working longer hours can enhance your performance — but could it also be killing you?. Working 55 hours or more a week increased the risk of stroke and resulted in a higher risk of dying from heart disease compared to workers that worked traditional workweeks of 35 to 40 hours, according to the World Health Organization.
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

WHO: Working long hours is a 'serious health hazard'

In 2016, 754,000 people died from stroke and heart disease which was associated with long working hours. Maria Neira, director of the WHO's Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health has said that working 55 hours or more each week can lead to serious health problems. Concerns have been raised...
HealthInternational Business Times

Working 55-hour Week Increases Risk Of Death: UN

Working more than 55 hours a week increases the risk of death from heart disease and strokes, according to a United Nations study out Monday. The report by the UN's World Health Organization and International Labour Organization agencies comes as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates workplace changes that could increase the tendency to work longer hours.
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

Study Links Working Too Much To Increased Risk of Repeat Heart Attacks

A new Canadian study found that too much overtime could lead to a higher risk of repeat heart attacks. The study revealed that working over 55 hours per week following a heart attack posed the greatest risk. People working this many hours had twice the likelihood of a repeat heart attack than those working 35-40 hours per week.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

WHO Chief Implores Rich Nations—Like The U.S.— To Not Vaccinate Children And Teens Against Covid And Donate Doses For Poorer Countries

As a handful of rich countries hoard the world’s Covid-19 vaccine supplies and start to immunize lower risk groups and authorize shots for use in children, the head of the World Health Organization implored them to reconsider and instead donate the much-needed supplies to the organization’s vaccine-sharing initiative, Covax. Key...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

A Strange Effect of Aspirin May Help Protect Against Air Pollution, Scientists Say

A surprising new study has found older men taking anti-inflammatories, like aspirin, might be protected from some of the short-term effects of air pollution. The research, which was conducted among nearly a thousand white males in the greater Boston area, found breathing even low levels of fine particulate matter and black carbon can result in poorer cognitive function in the short-term. The authors couldn't find any direct relationship between aspirin and its effect on brain function, but those in the cohort who were taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) scored significantly higher on tests that measure memory, concentration, and the ability to follow instructions. "Our...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Too Much or Too Little Sleep Linked to Elevated Heart Risks in People Free From Disease

Sleep should be assessed along with other factors that increase heart disease. People who clock six to seven hours of sleep a night had the lowest chance of dying from a heart attack or stroke when compared with those who got less or more sleep, according to a study being presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session. This trend remained true even after the research team accounted for other known conditions or risk factors for heart disease or stroke.
HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Hospital Food Is Never Great, But For Some Patients It Means Death

People who are hospitalized with chronic heart failure should be fed fresh and balanced meals to keep their ticker in tip-top shape. The typical tray of hospital food is not the medicine these patients need.  In Switzerland, among 645 people hospitalized with chronic heart failure, a randomized trial found those who were given regular hospital food – as opposed to a personal nutrition plan – had an almost doubled risk of mortality within 30 days.  The findings suggest the lack of nutrition found in most hospital food could be putting the health and well-being of vulnerable patients at serious risk.  "Our trial thus does...
HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Mystery of Deadly 'Last Resort' Antibiotic Finally Solved After 70 Years

In the eternal arms race between bacteria and antibiotics, deadly superbugs with resistance to humanity's most vital life-saving medicines continue to emerge and evolve. It's a growing crisis, but thankfully we are not entirely powerless against the scourge of antibiotic resistance. In medical scenarios where frontline treatments fail to help patients, doctors can turn to so-called drugs of last resort – treatments set aside until the eleventh hour has come, after prioritized therapies haven't worked out. Drugs of last resort may be held back for a number of reasons, including side effects, cost factors, patient considerations, and more. In the antibiotics context, there's an additional pretext:...
Public HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Experimental Booster Protects Against New Coronavirus Variants, Early Trial Suggests

A new COVID-19 booster being created by Moderna could protect against the variants of SARS-CoV-2 first found in Brazil and South Africa, according to the first results from a small clinical trial. The US biotech firm started developing variant-specific boosters earlier this year after evidence that several coronavirus variants can 'break through' current vaccines. This is their first clinical trial in humans, after early tests on mice, and so far the results are promising. "We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in...
CancerPosted by
ScienceAlert

Medieval Skeletons Might Be Hiding a Cancer Rate Far Higher Than Expected

Cancer isn't just a modern-day affliction. A new archaeological analysis suggests malignant growths in medieval Britain were not as rare as we once thought.  Even before widespread smoking, the Industrial Revolution, and the modern surge in life expectancy, it seems cancer was still a leading cause of disease. Scanning and X-raying 143 medieval skeletons from six cemeteries in and around the city of Cambridge, archaeologists have predicted cancer cases between the 6th and the 16th century were roughly a quarter of what they are today. That's 10 times higher than previous estimates, which had put cancer rates at less than one percent. "Until now it...