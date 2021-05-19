The Global Death Toll From Working Too Much Has Been Calculated, And It's Awful

The number of babies born in the United States took a hit last year, just like experts predicted it would. In 2020, according to initial government data, the national birth rate fell by a total of 4 percent - the largest annual decrease in 50 years. Obviously, most babies born last year were conceived before the pandemic hit, but in the month of December, when the first pandemic babies began entering the world, the birth rate dropped by almost 8 percent from the previous year. Birth rates in the US have been trending down for a while now, but this recent dive is...