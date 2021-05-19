newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Cars

Flood Advisory issued for Kenedy by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 08:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 11:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kenedy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Kenedy County in deep south Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sarita and Kenedy County Sheriffs Office. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenedy, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sarita, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
County
Kenedy County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Thunderstorms#Weather Radar#The Flood Advisory#Doppler Radar#Deaths#Severity#Target Area#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Kenedy County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Kenedy SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 803 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sarita, moving north at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sarita and Kenedy County Sheriffs Office.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL THIS AFTERNOON A persistent thunderstorm complex located over the Laguna Madre the Lower Texas coastal waters near Port Mansfield has been slowly increasing in coverage and propagating slowly southward through the morning. Moderate southerly flow pumping copious amounts of tropical moisture is fueling these thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of over 2 inches per hour have been detected by doppler radar with locations in Kenedy county seeing estimated amounts up to 3 inches and areas over Laguna Madre near Port Mansfield over 5 inches. Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to develop over portions of Willacy and Cameron Counties in response to the the southward propagating thunderstorm complex and the rich moisture southerly flow. The thunderstorms will be slow to move and will produce very heavy rainfall which may produce localized to areas of flooding this afternoon. A flash flood watch may need if the thunderstorm coverage continues to increase. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for further updates.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kenedy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Kenedy County in Deep South Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kenedy County Wind Farms, or 16 miles northeast of Armstrong, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kenedy County Wind Farms. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 04:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy .A low pressure system in the middle layers of the atmosphere near the Texas Big Bend will continue to move slowly eastward into the Lone Star State today. This low pressure area will continue to bring moist and unstable air into Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, maintaining the threat of heavy rainfall over the region until around sunset this evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy and Coastal Willacy. * Through this evening. * Heavy rainfall has occurred over the immediate lower Texas coastline since Thursday night, resulting in many areas receiving between 2 and 4 inches of rain. Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are forecast through the daylight hours of today, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of precipitation possible across the eastern portions of Deep South Texas . Any heavy rain that occurs over a short period of time could cause flooding of low lying areas. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas near the lower Texas coastline could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time could cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooded roadways are encountered.