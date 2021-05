OMAHA (DTN) -- After the Sunday evening open, July corn is down 4 1/4 cents, July soybeans are down 2 1/2 cents and July KC wheat is down 2 1/4 cents. DTN's seven-day forecast remains largely dry for Brazil's second corn crop with some rain expected in southern Brazil. The southern U.S. Plains received light to moderate rain amounts this weekend and are expecting more the next seven days, along with much of the central Corn Belt. Even spring wheat areas are anticipating moderate amounts this week. Outside markets are slightly supportive for commodities with the June Dow Jones futures trading down 2 points and the June U.S. Dollar Index down 0.02. June gold is up $8.60 and June crude oil is up $0.14 a barrel with more gasoline stations reported receiving supplies over the weekend.